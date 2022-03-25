Ellevest Inc. Purchases 1,567 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 9,793.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Unitil during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 53.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Unitil by 83.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Unitil by 43.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

UTL opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $781.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

