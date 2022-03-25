Ellevest Inc. Purchases 61 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in Dollar General by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $220.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $240.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average is $216.71.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

