Ellevest Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW opened at $38.35 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

