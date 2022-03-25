EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Director Rex S. Jackson Sells 4,484 Shares

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) Director Rex S. Jackson sold 4,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $17,084.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.39. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $42.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,980,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in EMCORE by 2,372.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 525,946 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,479,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EMCORE by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 979,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 340,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 86.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 430,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 199,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMKR shares. Lake Street Capital cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

