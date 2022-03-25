Empiric Student Property’s (ESP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESP. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Empiric Student Property to a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Empiric Student Property has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 110 ($1.45).

Shares of LON ESP opened at GBX 88.98 ($1.17) on Thursday. Empiric Student Property has a 1 year low of GBX 78.10 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 103 ($1.36). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 87.69. The firm has a market cap of £536.75 million and a P/E ratio of 18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.72%.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

