Empiric Student Property’s (ESP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESPGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESP. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Empiric Student Property to a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Empiric Student Property has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 110 ($1.45).

Shares of LON ESP opened at GBX 88.98 ($1.17) on Thursday. Empiric Student Property has a 1 year low of GBX 78.10 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 103 ($1.36). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 87.69. The firm has a market cap of £536.75 million and a P/E ratio of 18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.72%.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.