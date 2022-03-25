ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Up 1,863.6% in March

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 1,863.6% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of ENGGY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. 6,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

