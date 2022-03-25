Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.830-$4.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average is $64.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,594,000 after buying an additional 145,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 144,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 89,130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 51,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

