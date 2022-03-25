Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UUUU. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.50 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 48.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 52.5% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 62.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

