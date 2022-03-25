Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

EPAC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 319,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,286. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,071,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,968,000 after purchasing an additional 238,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,070,000 after acquiring an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,856,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,489 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

