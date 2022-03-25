Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.14, but opened at $21.73. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 2,616 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter valued at $4,221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter valued at $543,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter valued at $512,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 72.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

