Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $14.59.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter worth about $557,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 36.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

