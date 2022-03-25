Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 17,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 263,354 shares.The stock last traded at $11.72 and had previously closed at $15.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Company Profile (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

