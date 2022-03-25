ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €18.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($20.33) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.21) price objective on ENI in a report on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.13) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) price objective on ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.80 ($18.46) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.15) target price on ENI in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.66 ($17.21).

ENI stock opened at €13.32 ($14.64) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82. ENI has a 52 week low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 52 week high of €14.80 ($16.27). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

