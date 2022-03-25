ENI (NYSE:E) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

E has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

NYSE:E opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41. ENI has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $32.56.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ENI will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ENI by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

