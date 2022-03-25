Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €15.66 ($17.21).

ENI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.13) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($18.68) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.30 ($16.81) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($20.33) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €13.32 ($14.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.88. ENI has a 12 month low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($16.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.46.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

