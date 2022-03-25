EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of EnQuest in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ENQ stock opened at GBX 29.95 ($0.39) on Thursday. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.16 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 32.20 ($0.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93. The company has a market capitalization of £564.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.95.

In other EnQuest news, insider John Winterman purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,659.29).

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

