Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ENSC stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $17.12.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ensysce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

