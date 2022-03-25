Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Hits New 52-Week High at $115.04

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $115.04 and last traded at $114.85, with a volume of 18772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

Get Entergy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $503,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,944. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after buying an additional 94,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Entergy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265,537 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.