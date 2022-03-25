Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

EQX stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 203,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,122. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.99 and a 52-week high of C$11.49.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

