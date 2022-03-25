Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 27,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 2,427,016 shares.The stock last traded at $8.36 and had previously closed at $8.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQX. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,924,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 939,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 1,485.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 757,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 15.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after buying an additional 605,249 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,217,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,312,000 after buying an additional 535,020 shares during the period. 32.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.