Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for L’Air Liquide S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for L’Air Liquide in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Air Liquide’s FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

AIQUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($167.03) to €155.00 ($170.33) in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $34.66 on Thursday. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 21.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

