Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. Erasca has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

Get Erasca alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERAS. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Erasca by 21,946.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Erasca by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Erasca by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 40.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erasca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Its lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.