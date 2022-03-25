EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of EuroDry from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of EDRY opened at $32.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EuroDry by 72.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 17.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 4.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 78.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Company Profile (Get Rating)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

