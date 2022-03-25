European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $31.31 on Thursday. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $16,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $13,495,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

