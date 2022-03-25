Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Euroseas from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Euroseas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

ESEA opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $206.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.88 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 81.93% and a net margin of 45.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Euroseas will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Euroseas by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 238,809 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,612 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

