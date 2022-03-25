Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 12000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49.
Eve & Co Incorporated Company Profile (CVE:EVE)
