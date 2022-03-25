Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 12000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49.

Get Eve & Co Incorporated alerts:

Eve & Co Incorporated Company Profile (CVE:EVE)

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis oil in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eve & Co Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eve & Co Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.