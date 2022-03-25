Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.180-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.80 million-$99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Everbridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Everbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.06.

EVBG traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.74. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $2,194,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 542.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

