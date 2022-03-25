EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised EverCommerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 20.15.
Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 12.38 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 10.38 and a 52 week high of 23.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of 15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $89,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EverCommerce (Get Rating)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EverCommerce (EVCM)
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.