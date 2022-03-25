EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised EverCommerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 20.15.

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 12.38 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 10.38 and a 52 week high of 23.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of 15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $89,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

