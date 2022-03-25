Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Eversource Energy worth $34,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $85.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.61. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

