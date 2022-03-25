Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Eversource Energy worth $34,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ES. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $85.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

