EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
Shares of EVTC stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.02. 219,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $51.06.
In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $2,808,162.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 15,982 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $679,554.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,088 shares of company stock worth $6,902,592. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.
EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
