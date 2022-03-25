EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of EVTC stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.02. 219,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $2,808,162.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 15,982 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $679,554.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,088 shares of company stock worth $6,902,592. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

