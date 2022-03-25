Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.62

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.62 and traded as high as C$15.28. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$15.23, with a volume of 14,579 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

