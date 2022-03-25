Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €36.00 by Warburg Research

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €36.00 ($39.56) price target from Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.79% from the stock’s previous close.

EVK has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.77) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($30.88) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.72 ($35.96).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA:EVK opened at €25.39 ($27.90) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($36.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.74.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.