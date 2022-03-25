Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 132.83% from the company’s previous close.

XGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Exagen alerts:

XGN opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $138.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. Exagen has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Exagen by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Exagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Exagen by 1,885.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Exagen by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen (Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.