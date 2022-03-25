ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of EXLS stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $138.04. 157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,698. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService has a 52 week low of $86.01 and a 52 week high of $146.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.33.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anita Mahon acquired 1,150 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.05 per share, with a total value of $158,757.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 871.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,159,000 after purchasing an additional 350,880 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $40,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ExlService by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,704,000 after buying an additional 244,228 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

