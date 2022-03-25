ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.350-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded ExlService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.20.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.75. The stock had a trading volume of 193,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,698. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService has a 52 week low of $86.01 and a 52 week high of $146.20.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan bought 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $724,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ExlService by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ExlService by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.