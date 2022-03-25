eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $221,220.00.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $228,330.00.
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $202,410.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $239,400.00.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $220,140.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $264,420.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $244,890.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $242,190.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.
Shares of EXPI stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $55.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in eXp World by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in eXp World by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in eXp World by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 722,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 137,624 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About eXp World (Get Rating)
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eXp World (EXPI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.