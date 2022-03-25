eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $221,220.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $228,330.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $202,410.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $239,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $220,140.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $264,420.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $244,890.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $242,190.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $55.43.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. eXp World’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in eXp World by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in eXp World by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in eXp World by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 722,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 137,624 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.