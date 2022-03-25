Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.10. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $97.37 and a one year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.