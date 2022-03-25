Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $101.11 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.21.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

