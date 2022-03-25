Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE:EXE opened at C$7.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$703.06 million and a PE ratio of 61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.37. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$6.51 and a 12 month high of C$8.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

