Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.700-$7.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.87.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.08. 4,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $128.40 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 384,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,267,000 after purchasing an additional 54,088 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

