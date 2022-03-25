FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Earnings Results

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.750-$13.150 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.75-13.15 EPS.

FDS opened at $419.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $415.65 and a 200-day moving average of $428.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $304.07 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tobam bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

