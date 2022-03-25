FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.75-13.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.750-$13.150 EPS.

FDS traded down $5.21 on Friday, reaching $414.18. The company had a trading volume of 377,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,508. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $304.07 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $415.40 and its 200 day moving average is $429.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $433.50.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,024 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,579,000 after buying an additional 41,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $8,504,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

