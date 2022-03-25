Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.71.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.22. The company had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total transaction of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

