Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 54,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 81,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33.

Get Falco Resources alerts:

About Falco Resources (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.