Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires 28 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Netflix were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Netflix by 11.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,417 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 11.7% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $839,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 11.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $375.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,885,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,317. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.79. The company has a market cap of $166.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

