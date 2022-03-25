Falcon Wealth Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,120,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,849. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

