Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 104 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Falcon Wealth Planning trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,587,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.95. 7,461,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,962,343. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.61 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.86.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

