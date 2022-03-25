Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTCH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 326,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after acquiring an additional 126,504 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 127,432 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 791,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

