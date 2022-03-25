Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTCH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.
NYSE:FTCH opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 326,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after acquiring an additional 126,504 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 127,432 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 791,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.
About Farfetch (Get Rating)
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farfetch (FTCH)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.