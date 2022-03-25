Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.16

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.16 and traded as high as $7.29. Farmer Bros. shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 60,632 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $129.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $118.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 313,045 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

